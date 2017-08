Most Memorable Moment: Michael Jackson

My Michael Jackson most memorable moment–

It was spring break in Detroit at a talent showcase hosted by Glady’s Knight at the Fox theater. Michael sported a huge Afro, wore a fringe vest, boots and had moves like the “Godfather” James Brown and a smile that captivated the audience. This is a little known black history fact, I actually saw the Jackson 5 before they became famous, WOW what a rush!!!!

Later that year, Michael and the Jackson 5 were household names with their huge hit “I Want You Back”. I never had the opportunity to meet Michael or the Jackson 5, but the memories and music will live on for an amazing artist.

Today MJ would have turned 59. Gone way too soon.

Happy Birthday to the King of Pop!!!!

