2015 EMF Performances: Floetry Reunites; Missy Shuts It Down & Kendrick Closes The Show

Missy Elliott took the stage Saturday night and rocked through nearly 20 years of hits.

2015 Essence Music Festival - Day 3

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

If you missed the annual Essence Music Festival, then you missed some pretty memorable moments!

Missy Elliott took the stage Saturday night at the New Orleans Super Dome and rocked through nearly 20 years of hits. She performed fan favorites like Get ur Freak on ,Hot Boyz, Sock it to me and more.

She reportedly jumped in the audience during “Work it.” Unfortunately, Missy’s performance was shut down prematurely before she was able to bring out Monica to close out her show.

After the show, Solange‘s Saint Heron multimedia band threw the St. Heron’s 17 Wards Weekend Wine & Grind which included a “Missy Appreciation Hour” complete with DJ sets and a performance from singer Tweet.

17 Wards Weekend Wine & Grind

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Missy Elliott was super grateful and humbled by the party.

Despite the pouring rain, fans flocked to the Super Dome on Sunday night to catch the reunited FloetryAfter several years spent apart and several solo albums,Natalie Stewart and Marsha Ambrosius took to the stage and belted through their hits Say Yes, Butterflies and more.

2015 Essence Music Festival - Day 4

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Hopefully, this leads to a new album from the duo. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.

Of course, no Essence Festival is complete with the “Queen of Essence Fest” Mary J. Blige. She has performed at the festival over 10 times! Mary J. Blige shut down the final night with her hits and signature dance moves.

2015 Essence Music Festival - Day 4

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

She even brought out our crush, Method Man to perform “All I need.”

Instagram Photo

Usher also graced the stage at Essence and took the opportunity to make a bold, political statement. His t-shirt had strikethrough July fourth and Juneteenth written underneath symbolizing the emancipation from slavery in Texas in 1865.

2015 Essence Music Festival - Day 3

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Usher went through his dozens of hits and belted out in that falsetto that no other R&B singer can touch right now. He even brought out Wale to perform “The Matrimony.”

He’s definitely one of our all-time favorites.

Fresh off his critically acclaimed album To Pimp A Butterfly, Kendrick Lamar closed out the festival on Sunday night. He performed Swimming pools, Bitch don’t kill my vibe, Alright and more.

2015 Essence Music Festival - Day 4

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

We won’t be surprised if this is just the first in a long line of appearances at Essence Fest for the Compton MC.

If you didn’t get to go to Essence this year, you definitely missed a great weekend.  But now is the time to start planning for Essence Fest 2016.

2015 EMF Performances: Floetry Reunites; Missy Shuts It Down & Kendrick Closes The Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

