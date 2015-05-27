Jumping into what is mostly the domain of young tweens with preening duck lips, Hollywood hunk Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a new title – king of the selfies.

The star of edge-of-your-seat action thriller San Andreas set a new Guinness World Record for the most selfies taken in three minutes, at the world premiere of his new film “San Andreas” at London’s Odeon Leicester Square.

The Guinness Book of World Records confirms that Johnson snapped the flicks with fans who lined up to be a part of the record attempt.

MUST SEE: Yandeecees Tied The Knot But Their Adorable Son Stole The Show

And just to keep it 100, there was actually a Guinness World Records adjudicator there to make sure that the “selfie rules” were followed: apparently, the full face and neck of participants must be visible, and the picture can’t be blurry. But even with some disqualifications, the Rock grabbed the Selfie crown at 105 flicks.

Check out the dramatic scene below:

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8p_AQQ-t38%5D

He Loves Himself? The Rock Breaks Selfie Record [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: