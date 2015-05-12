Guns Recovered From Both George Zimmerman & Man Accused Of Shooting At Him

An investigation into the shooting incident that injured George Zimmerman in Lake Mary, Fla. Monday produced a Glock handgun that belongs to the former neighborhood watchman.

Police also recovered two handguns from Matthew Apperson, the man accused of shooting at Zimmerman, the Washington Post reports.

No arrests have been made in the incident that was reportedly spurred by a bout of road rage between the two men. The man who called 911 after the shooting told a dispatcher that Apperson said he “had to shoot at” George Zimmerman. A bullet fired from the weapon shattered the windshield of a car — the glass and other debris were said to injure Zimmerman.

“A guy right here said he just had to shoot at someone through his window, so he wants the police to come,” the caller told a 911 dispatcher. The man later added that the motorist “said it was George Zimmerman.” As authorities released the 911 audio Tuesday, a Lake Mary Police Department spokeswoman said was just the first half of the call. “The rest has ‘pertinent information’ to the ongoing investigation,” the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Zimmerman, who was acquitted in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin in 2013, did not fire a weapon during the incident. But how the altercation began differs, depending on which party is relaying the story.

On Monday, officials identified Apperson as the individual involved in the shooting. Turns out, Apperson is also the man who accused Zimmerman of threatening to kill him during another “road rage” incident last year.

Apperson’s attorney, Mark NeJame, said his client acted in self-defense but declined to offer specific details to WESH. “Why do you call the police if you’re the aggressor?” he said.

Zimmerman’s attorney, Don West, told WESH that Apperson was the aggressor in the altercation.

“George was driving down the road on Lake Mary Boulevard. This guy was sort of following him and flashing lights and such,” West said. Zimmerman “decided to get away from him, decided to make a U-turn. And this guy made a U-turn right behind him and then pulled up alongside him and shot at him.”

Police spokeswoman Bianca Gillett said authorities aren’t certain how the altercation began. An investigation continues.

This isn’t Zimmerman’s first run-in with the law following his acquittal for the death of an unarmed teenager. Earlier this year, Zimmerman was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and domestic violence with a weapon. He was also arrested for allegedly pointing a shotgun at his girlfriend during a domestic dispute. And shortly after his trial, police were called to his home to diffuse yet another domestic dispute between Zimmerman and his estranged wife, Shelley.

SOURCE: Washington Post, WESH | VIDEO SOURCE: NDN

SEE ALSO:

Police: George Zimmerman Injured In Florida Shooting Involving “Road Rage”

George Zimmerman Blames President Obama For Stirring Racial Tensions After Trayvon Martin’s Death

Guns Recovered From Both George Zimmerman & Man Accused Of Shooting At Him was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: