Just In Time For Cinco de Mayo: Chipotle Reveals Their Guacamole Recipe

Never pay extra for guac at Chipotle again!

The popular chain has just revealed the recipe to their highly addictive guacamole. And it’s just in time for Cinco de Mayo!

 

 

Ingredients:

  • 2 ripe Hass avocados (In the restaurant, we use 48 per batch, multiple times per day)
  • 2 tsp lime juice
  • 2 tbsp cilantro (chopped)
  • 1/4 cup red onion (finely chopped)
  • 1/2 jalapeño, including seeds (finely chopped)
  • 1/4 tsp kosher salt

Directions:

1. Choose the right avocado. It should feel squishy yet firm (like the palm of your hand), and be a nice dark green color on the inside.

2. Cut the avocado in half and the remove the pit (carefully!)

3. Scoop the avocados and place in a medium bowl.

4. Toss and coat with lime juice.

5. Add the salt and using a fork or potato masher, mash until a smooth consistency is achieved.

6. Fold in the remaining ingredients and mix well.

7. Taste the guacamole (over and over) and adjust seasoning if necessary.

 

Recipe via Chipotle.com

 

Chipotle , guacamole

