Seriously?! Man Raises Money To Save His Relationship From Spring Break On GoFundMe

One college student let his insecurity get the better of him, and he turned to the Internet for help. Surprisingly, he got it!

A guy named Azel Prather Jr. was desperate to keep an eye on his girlfriend as she went off for a little Spring Break fun in Miami. Since he didn’t have the cash to follow her down to South Beach, he decided that he’d start up a GoFundMe campaign to get a plane ticket. With a goal of $300, he wasn’t asking for much; his motivations, however, seemed like the incredibly possessive thought process of a stalker.

“If you know anything about Miami, you know that she shouldn’t go without a chaperone,” Azel wrote. “I need to get there to be with her and share this joyous time but my funds have been exhausted. We have a great thing going and I would hate to see it go down the drain for a little sand and sun.”

He stated in conclusion, “I will be staying wherever she lays her head, eating whatever she eats, and overseeing all parties and fun activity for the duration of the trip.”

From the updates he posted, he was getting more flustered with every Instagram post his girl put up of her fun vacay. He clearly couldn’t handle the idea that she might, perhaps, talk to or even dance (*gasp*) with some other man. If he wanted to go keep tabs on her trip, it should surprise no one that he was stalking her Facebook page.

“Her bathing suit pic got 326 likes. Fellas, that right there is called the danger zone,” Azel wrote, adding that all the attention on social media could only lead to her feeling good about herself. This made him feel threatened. “Confidence rises and she’ll remember the time I went out with my friends instead of her. The sun being out and the tan on her beautiful skin doesn’t help the situation.”

As of yesterday, it seemed that Azel had reached his goal because he posted a picture of himself and his girlfriend on Instagram, writing, “OUR spring break is going just fine.” The fundraiser is still active, as people have bumped his earnings up to $330.

On donor even wrote “I sold my foodstamps to be able to put you at goal. Love always wins. Nd 2 of 4 of my babydaddies down there so if you see them im asking that you RKO their asses. Good luck!”

The cheaper and far healthier option (for everyone) would have just been for Azel to trust that his girlfriend is as in love with him as he is obsessed with her. Whatever they have can’t be that strong if one trip for Spring Break could ruin everything. Just saying.

