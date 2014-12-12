Year In Review: Top 10 Entertainment Stories Of 2014 [VIDEO]

This year was a pretty CRAZY year in entertainment. It it taught us anything, it’s that virtually nothing is private anymore, from elevators to a global corporation’s digital archives.

While more celebrity babies were being created (Congrats to Ciara, Eva Marceille, Zoe Saldana and Kelly Rowland, all of whom became mothers for the first time in 2014), celebrity relationships were falling apart.

Ciara and one-time fiancee, rapper Future, haven’t been seen together since before Baby Future’s birth, Eva Marceille and her daughter’s father, Kevin McCall, broke it off shortly after her birth, and Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose broke up while baby Bash was still in diapers.

So much happened in 2014, it was hard to get it down to 10 stories. But these, according to social media and what you read the most, were this year’s biggest.

1. Solange’s Fight Night

Sure, Beyonce stopped the world when she dropped an album nobody knew about beforehand late in 2013, but when Solo put them paws on brother-in-law Jay Z, the entertainment world shifted on its axis. We’ll never know what sparked the fight, or how much truth there were to Beyonce-Jay Z breakup rumors, but who could have figured Solo would be in the spotlight again this year at her own fly wedding to longtime boyfriend Alan Ferguson?

2. Cosby Blues

Bill Cosby’s legacy was irrevocably tarnished by multiple allegations of sexual assault including drugging and raping underage women. It all stemmed from a court case Cosby settled years ago, that originally resurfaced around the Woody Allen case. (His adopted daughter, now grown, came forward this year to say that allegations that he molested her as a child were true.) Those allegations were referenced by comedian Hannibal Burris in a routine that went viral, leading over 20 women to come forward to say they had been assaulted by Cosby, dating back to 1965, including models Janice Dickinson and Beverly Johnson.

3. Coming Up Short

As Chris Brown could tell you, it’s been a rough year for Black men in and out of Hollywood. Former gladiator Columbus Short knows that all too well. On the morning after Scandal’s Season 3 finale, Short appeared on the Tom Joyner Morning Show and well, the rest is history. Not long after his rambling interview, which included the “n” word directed at Tom, he was let go from Scandal. After several domestic violence allegations, a pending divorce and a bar fight, Short admitted to both alcohol and cocaine use, brought on by the his personal issues and the pressures of success.

4. Kim Kardashian Attempts To Break The Internet

Kim Kardashian may not have broken or even scratched the Internet, but she sure stayed on it. Her marriage to Kanye West earlier this year become Instagram’s most liked picture – ever. She and West even made the cover of Vogue, though fashion purists cried foul. While Kim is well known for her fabulous style, when she took off ALL her clothes for Paper Magazine, we saw everything she was working with. We’re not mad at you, Kanye.

5. When Reality Got Too Real

