Fried Turkey Safety Tips For Thanksgiving

Let the debate begin, will it be fried or oven-roasted turkey for Thanksgiving? I fried my first turkey several years ago, the plump bird was injected with a teriyaki ginger marinade along with my secret ingredients. The bird was tender juicy and very delicious.

Now, if you absolutely need to have a fried turkey this Thanksgiving, and want to make it yourself, here’s some tips.

First, you’ll need a recipe. After you pick up your ingredients, makes sure that you have all the proper equipment. This will include, a 30 to 40 quarter turkey frying pot (with a turkey rack or strainer insert), thermometer, burner, grease filter, and injecting syringe. Finally follow these safety tips, and you should be able to enjoy your Thanksgiving mean, without some unexpected company…the fire department.

* Turkey fryers should always be placed outside, a safe distance away from buildings and other combustible materials.

* Never use turkey fryers on wooden decks or inside garages.

* To reduce the risk of tipping, always place your turkey fryer on a flat surface.

* Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and be careful of marinades before placing it in the pot. Excess water in partially frozen turkeys will cause the pot to overflow, resulting in a fire hazard. The National Turkey Federation recommends 24 hours of thawing for every 5 lbs of bird before cooking in a turkey fryer.

* Be careful to not overfill your turkey fryer with oil. If overfilled, turkey fryer oil may spill over, engulfing the entire unit and possibly injuring bystanders.

* Most turkey fryers do not come with a thermostat, and if left unattended the unit may overheat the oil, resulting in combustion. Turkey fryer thermometers and other turkey fryer accessories are available.

* The sides of the cooking pot, lid and handles become very hot, posing a severe burn threat. Before touching the pot, cover your hands with oven mitts or use well-insulated potholders. Whenever possible, use protective eye-wear.

* Make sure an all-purpose extinguisher is handy at all times. Never use water to put out a grease fire. Use common sense when fighting a fire. If it is within reason, use the extinguisher to put it out. If the fire is unmanageable, dial 9-1-1 for emergency assistance.

* Even after you are finished cooking, do not let pets or children near the unit. The oil in the container remains extremely hot for hours after cooking.

* And remember the most important safety tip of all: NEVER leave a turkey fryer unattended.

