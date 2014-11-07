CLOSE
NeNe On Broadway + A Sneak Peek Of The Morning Apollo Heads To Prison

In addition to being “very rich,” NeNe Leakes will soon be a Broadway actress. The RHOA star is set to hit the stage as the wicked stepmother in “Cinderella” as of November 25th. She will be replacing Sherri Shepherd.

The production will end it’s Broadway run in January. NeNe will close out the show as the character Madame. Keke Palmer plays Cinderella.

 

 

Also take a look at a peek from the upcoming season of RHOA.

 

 

KeKe Palmer Stars In Cinderella

