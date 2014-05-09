Check Out Silk’s Mother’s Day Comedy Mixes From The TJMS

0 reads Leave a comment
Did you have a chance to check out Silk’s comedy mixes this morning in honor of Mother’s Day? We have them here! (just try not to lol too loudly at work.)
Richard Pryor, Tommy Davidson & Eddie Murphy
Sinbad
Richard Pryor & Eddie Griffin
20 Mother's Day Gift Ideas That Will Make Her Melt
20 photos Launch gallery
20 Mother's Day Gift Ideas That Will Make Her Melt
1. A New Leather Tote1 of 20
2. A Fragrance Gift Set2 of 20
3. Statement Sunglasses3 of 20
4. A Gift Card4 of 20
5. A Numerical Pendant5 of 20
6. A Silk Scarf6 of 20
7. A Great-Smelling Candle7 of 20
8. Her Favorite Perfume Set8 of 20
9. A Terry Robe and Spa Day9 of 20
10. A Transit Pass Holder10 of 20
11. A Heart Keychain11 of 20
12. A Monogrammed Pouch12 of 20
13. A Pearl Necklace13 of 20
14. A Designer Perfume Set14 of 20
15. Stud Earrings15 of 20
16. A Nice Watch16 of 20
17. A Salon Gift Card17 of 20
18. A Bold Pair of Pumps18 of 20
19. A Bath Set19 of 20
20. A Simple Bracelet20 of 20
comments – add yours