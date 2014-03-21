Kindred The Family Soul Performing In Raleigh Tonight [INTERVIEW]

The phones have been ringing off the hook since the first commercial announcing Kindred The Family Soul will be in Raleigh on Friday. Their music is about love, family and what keep’s us circulating and breathing in this world. When you attend a Kindred and the Family Soul show it’s more than a concert, it’s a movement. Don’t miss them Friday, March 21, at 44, located at 7361 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh. To reserve a seat, 984-232-8044.

The husband and wife team of Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon talk about Kindred’s journey.

