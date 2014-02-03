Living History: What You Should Know About Congressman Chaka Fattah

Here’s how Congressman Chaka Fattah is making Living History

Congressman Chaka Fattah is a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. This committee is responsible for setting spending priorities of over $1 trillion in annual discretionary funds. Congressman Fattah is Ranking Member (senior Democrat) on the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and related agencies (CJS). The Subcommittee on CJS oversees close to $51 billion in discretionary spending for the Departments of Commerce and Justice, NASA and the National Science Foundation. Its appropriation responsibilities include the FBI, NOAA/National Weather Service, and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. He is a member of two other Appropriations subcommittees: Energy and Water Development and Veterans Affairs/Military Construction.

Fattah is vice chair of the House Gun Violence Task Force and co-chair of the House Science and National Labs Caucus. He is also Co-Chair of the Congressional Urban Caucus, a bipartisan group of Members representing America’s metropolitan centers. These Members work collaboratively with other stakeholders to address the unique challenges facing America’s urban communities.

Major Achievements:

The American Opportunity Tax Credit Act – Chief sponsor of the $14 billion legislation to provide a $2,500 tax credit for tuition and other expenses for college students or their parents. To date 4.5 million students and their families have received a tax refund from the AOTC with an average value of $800. During the 111thCongress, the AOTC was extended for two years. The success of the program and the number of students already helped has led the Administration to call on Congress to make the AOTC permanent.

Fattah Neuroscience Initiative – In November 2011, President Obama signed into law the Fattah Neuroscience Initiative, the first ever federal inter-agency collaborative focused on neuroscience. Currently, the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs and National Science Foundation all fund research on brain development, cognition, disease and injury. While specific research or single-disease-focused projects are critical, the Congressman believes that the greatest impact from federal funding can be achieved by broad support and coordination at the highest levels of government for diverse research, addressing all areas of neuroscience. Neuroscience and brain disease affect every American family. Whether a relative is afflicted by Alzheimer’s, stroke, Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis, depression or a traumatic brain injury, it is well understood that the incidence and national impact of these diseases is huge – and expected to grow tremendously as our population ages. It is with this knowledge, and a fascination for scientific discovery, that Congressman Fattah began this effort to highlight the role of neuroscience research, and this important area of science.

American Innovation and Mentorship Agreement (AIM) – Under the AIM Agreement, the knowledge of thousands of engineers, scientists and educators, serving as mentors on robotics and other engineering topics, will be brought directly to Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) members to spark and maintain an interest in applied science. AIM is the first agreement of its