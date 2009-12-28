CLOSE
Entertainment News
Tyler Perry Preps Tour for New Madea Play

After producing and starring in several film versions of his plays featuring Madea, Tyler Perry is bringing his signature character back to the stage in a new production set to tour in 2010.

The entertainment mogul posted a message on his Web site  that said he had taken some time off in the past few months “so I could spend my mother’s final days at her side.” His mother, Willie Maxine Perry, died Dec. 8 at age 64.

Perry says he will tour the Raleigh Market February 3rd-5th at the RBC Center.  The actor says he is eager to have the gun-toting, curse-you-out-in-a-minute character on stage for the first time in five years.

 

via:eurweb.com

