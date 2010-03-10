CLOSE
Local
Home

Second New Orleans Officer Charged in Katrina Shooting

0 reads
Leave a comment

VIA: FOXNEWS.COM

 NEW ORLEANS —  A second ex-New Orleans officer charged in an alleged conspiracy to cover up a deadly police shooting of unarmed residents after Hurricane Katrina is expected to plead guilty, a person familiar with the case said Tuesday.A federal court filing Tuesday charges former detective Jeffrey Lehrmann with misprision of a felony, which meant he had knowledge of a crime and didn’t report it. It said he “knew of a conspiracy among police officers to obstruct justice,” helped conceal the conspiracy, helped create false reports and provided false information to federal investigators.

Police are accused of fabricating witness statements, falsifying reports and planting a gun in an attempt to make it appear the shootings were justified. The cooperation of two key players in less than a month represents a major move forward by federal investigators as they seek enough evidence to charge a wider group of officers.

FULL STORY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 4 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 7 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close