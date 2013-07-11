Closing Arguments Have Begun In Zimmerman Trial [LIVESTREAM]

UPDATE: Closing arguments have begun. CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

From HLN – George Zimmerman told the judge on Wednesday that he will not testify in his own defense. His attorneys then promptly rested their case, leaving Zimmerman’s father as the last one to take the stand.

Robert Zimmerman Sr. said he listened to the 911 call made by a neighbor at least six times and identified the screaming in the background as belonging to his son.

“I told them absolutely, it’s my son George,” said Robert Zimmerman.

