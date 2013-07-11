CLOSE
National
Home

Closing Arguments Have Begun In Zimmerman Trial [LIVESTREAM]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Third Week Of George Zimmerman Trial ContinuesUPDATE: Closing arguments have begun. CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

From HLNGeorge Zimmerman told the judge on Wednesday that he will not testify in his own defense. His attorneys then promptly rested their case, leaving Zimmerman’s father as the last one to take the stand.

Robert Zimmerman Sr. said he listened to the 911 call made by a neighbor at least six times and identified the screaming in the background as belonging to his son.

“I told them absolutely, it’s my son George,” said Robert Zimmerman.

Read More

Third Week Of George Zimmerman Trial ContinuesJudge Rejects Zimmerman’s Request To Show Jury Trayvon’s Cell Phone Contents

ANALYSIS: Forensics Expert Trayvon Martin Was on Top of Zimmerman During Deadly Shooting

Judge Allows Zimmerman Defense To Present Trayvon’s Toxicology Report

CNN Publishes George Zimmerman’s Personal Information On Air

Prosecutors To Present Zimmerman’s School Records As Evidence

George Zimmerman Trial: What Is A Speaking Objection?

Prosecution’s Best Evidence? Zimmerman’s Words: ‘These As*holes, They Always Get Away’

George Zimmerman

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R Kelly Special Appearance
There’s A New R. Kelly Sex Tape With…
 13 hours ago
02.14.19
Samuel L. Jackson
Watch Movie Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Unites Three…
 15 hours ago
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…
 1 day ago
02.14.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stay Strong And Keep…
 1 day ago
02.14.19
Black Panther Slashes Competition with Most NAACP Image…
 1 day ago
02.14.19
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Michael McDonald at MCCH 2018 thumb nail
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Will Smith’s…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close