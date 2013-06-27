CLOSE
Local
Home

Food Truck Fest At DBAP

1 reads
Leave a comment

baseball_bat

The Durham Bulls have partnered with several of the Triangle’s top food trucks to present the inaugural DBAP Food Truck Fest on Wednesday, July 10. Throughout the Bulls vs. Charlotte Knights game that evening, eight renowned local trucks will have their famous culinary treats available on the Diamond View concourse within Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Participants at the DBAP Food Truck Fest include Only Burger, Chirba Chirba, Parlez-Vous Crepe, Sweet Stacey Cakes, BaguettAboutIt, Porchetta, The Humble Pig, and American Melt Down.  Fans with tickets to the game will have access to all of the trucks, which will each have select menu items available for purchase.

“Considering the overwhelming success of food truck events in Durham and the city’s love affair with America’s most famous Minor League team, we expect a great response when we combine the two at the DBAP,” said Brian Bottger, owner of Durham-based Only Burger.

Tickets for the DBAP Food Truck Fest on July 10, a game presented by Rex Goliath, and all Durham Bulls home games are on sale now at the DBAP box office, by phone at 919.956.BULL, or online at durhambulls.com.

Baseball , DBAP , Fest , Food Truck

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R Kelly Special Appearance
There’s A New R. Kelly Sex Tape With…
 17 hours ago
02.14.19
Samuel L. Jackson
Watch Movie Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Unites Three…
 18 hours ago
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…
 1 day ago
02.14.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stay Strong And Keep…
 1 day ago
02.14.19
Black Panther Slashes Competition with Most NAACP Image…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Michael McDonald at MCCH 2018 thumb nail
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s…
 3 days ago
02.13.19
Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months…
 3 days ago
02.13.19
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Will Smith’s…
 3 days ago
02.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close