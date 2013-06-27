Food Truck Fest At DBAP

The Durham Bulls have partnered with several of the Triangle’s top food trucks to present the inaugural DBAP Food Truck Fest on Wednesday, July 10. Throughout the Bulls vs. Charlotte Knights game that evening, eight renowned local trucks will have their famous culinary treats available on the Diamond View concourse within Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Participants at the DBAP Food Truck Fest include Only Burger, Chirba Chirba, Parlez-Vous Crepe, Sweet Stacey Cakes, BaguettAboutIt, Porchetta, The Humble Pig, and American Melt Down. Fans with tickets to the game will have access to all of the trucks, which will each have select menu items available for purchase.

“Considering the overwhelming success of food truck events in Durham and the city’s love affair with America’s most famous Minor League team, we expect a great response when we combine the two at the DBAP,” said Brian Bottger, owner of Durham-based Only Burger.

Tickets for the DBAP Food Truck Fest on July 10, a game presented by Rex Goliath, and all Durham Bulls home games are on sale now at the DBAP box office, by phone at 919.956.BULL, or online at durhambulls.com.

