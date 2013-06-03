Bacon, Egg And….Donut Sandwich

You are four days from being able to get bacon and eggs between two donuts at Dunkin’ Donuts.

Yep. Between two donuts.

Here’s the strange thing: The sandwich is only 360 calories…that’s fewer calories than the chain’s turkey sausage sandwich, which comes in at 390 calories.

While healthier choices like whole grain and egg whites have become popular at fast-food chains, it appears that consumers are still interested in fatty choices. This new creation has created lots of online buzz.

Will you try the new bacon and egg sandwich on a donut?