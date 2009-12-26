CLOSE
National
Home

Suspect Ignites Explosives Aboard Flight To Detroit

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: Cnn.com

Government officials say that a passenger ignited a small explosive device on a Northwest flight Friday from Amsterdam, Netherlands, to Detroit, Michigan, according to a federal government bulletin. At this hour the White House is considering the incident an attempted terrorist attack.

That passenger was immediately subdued after he/she ignited several small firecrackers. The incident resulted in some minor injuries.

The passenger “is claiming to have extremist affiliation and that the device was acquired in Yemen along with instructions as to when it should be used,” according to the bulletin.

The FBI is investigating the incident.

For more of this article CLICK HERE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close