Suspect Ignites Explosives Aboard Flight To Detroit

Government officials say that a passenger ignited a small explosive device on a Northwest flight Friday from Amsterdam, Netherlands, to Detroit, Michigan, according to a federal government bulletin. At this hour the White House is considering the incident an attempted terrorist attack.

That passenger was immediately subdued after he/she ignited several small firecrackers. The incident resulted in some minor injuries.

The passenger “is claiming to have extremist affiliation and that the device was acquired in Yemen along with instructions as to when it should be used,” according to the bulletin.

The FBI is investigating the incident.

