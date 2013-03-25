CLOSE
Local
Garner Student Killed Trying To Board School Bus

A 14-year-old female Garner High School student was hit and killed by a 2001 Pontiac early Monday morning near Highway N.C. 50/Benson Highway and J.R. Drive in Garner, near the Johnston County line.

Officials have confirmed that the incident happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday and that the student died at the scene.

Officials say that the victim was a 14-year-old Hispanic female, but have not released a name yet.

Officials told WNCN’s Justin Quesinberry that the incident happened in front of a residence and that the bus lights had amber lights flashing, but not red lights. The red flashing lights don’t activate until the bus completely stops and the door opens.

Officials said the student’s 16-year-old brother was a few steps behind her and two other students were on the other side of street waiting to get on the bus. Six students were already on the bus.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the incident and no charges are expected to be filed against the driver.

