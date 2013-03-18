The Call Racks In 17.1Mil

Movie critics review of “The Call” starring academy award winning actress Halle Berry wasn’t favorable. What do movie critics know? “The Call” kept me on the edge of my seat and was intense. Halle Berry plays a veteran 911 operator who takes a life-altering call. She makes a fatal mistake that costs a young girl her life, she has another chance to redeem herself when the serial killer strikes again.

Handsome Morris Chestnut gets face time as a patrol officer who provides a bit of a love interest for Berry, as well as teaming with David Otunga to handle all of her character’s critical calls.

