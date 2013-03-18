CLOSE
Celebrity News
Home

The Call Racks In 17.1Mil

0 reads
Leave a comment

Movie critics review of “The Call” starring academy award winning actress Halle Berry wasn’t favorable. What do movie critics know? “The Call” kept me on the edge of my seat and was intense. Halle Berry plays a veteran 911 operator who takes a life-altering call. She makes a fatal mistake that costs a young girl her life, she has another chance to redeem herself when the serial killer strikes again.

Handsome Morris Chestnut gets face time as a patrol officer who provides a bit of a love interest for Berry, as well as teaming with David Otunga to handle all of her character’s critical calls.

actress , David Otunga , Halle Berry , morris chestnut , Movie Reviews , thriller

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Group of embraced people.
Motivational Moment
 7 hours ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 7 hours ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 8 hours ago
07.18.19
For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black…
 8 hours ago
07.18.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major…
 9 hours ago
07.18.19
Census Logos
You Can Make $15-$22/Hour Doing Temp Work For…
 9 hours ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 9 hours ago
07.18.19
UN-ASSEMBLY
Do You Support Trump More Or Less After…
 9 hours ago
07.18.19
Senior Wellness Check Program Cancelled In Wake County
 9 hours ago
07.18.19
Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated ‘When They…
 11 hours ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 11 hours ago
07.18.19
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home
Mother Says Death of Baby in Extreme Heat…
 11 hours ago
07.18.19
Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac In…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
2019 Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix - Race Day
Naomi Campbell’s Pre-Flight Sanitation Routine Will Change The…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close