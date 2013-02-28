UNC @ Clemson tonight at 7 on ESPN

The North Carolina Tar Heels look to notch their ninth 20-win season in a row as they visit Littlejohn Coliseum for an Atlantic Coast Conference tilt against the Clemson Tigers.

Roy Williams’s Tar Heels are not quite as dominant as they were a season ago, but they have picked up some momentum in recent weeks. UNC coasted to a 76-65 victory over NC State on Saturday to register its third consecutive win and rise to 9-5 in the ACC standings. Reggie Bullock provided 22 points and a career-high 13 rebounds as the Tar Heels collected even more momentum with March Madness rapidly approaching.

Clemson fell to 5-9 in conference action on Saturday as it was dealt a 72-59 setback at Maryland. The loss was the second straight and fifth in six games for Brad Brownell’s squad, which is sitting at the .500 mark after its recent slump. Devin Booker scored 16 points to mark the 11th time in 14 ACC games he finished in double digits.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: