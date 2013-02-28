CLOSE
Local
Home

UNC @ Clemson tonight at 7 on ESPN

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

 

The North Carolina Tar Heels look to notch their ninth 20-win season in a row as they visit Littlejohn Coliseum for an Atlantic Coast Conference tilt against the Clemson Tigers.

Roy Williams’s Tar Heels are not quite as dominant as they were a season ago, but they have picked up some momentum in recent weeks. UNC coasted to a 76-65 victory over NC State on Saturday to register its third consecutive win and rise to 9-5 in the ACC standings. Reggie Bullock provided 22 points and a career-high 13 rebounds as the Tar Heels collected even more momentum with March Madness rapidly approaching.

Clemson fell to 5-9 in conference action on Saturday as it was dealt a 72-59 setback at Maryland. The loss was the second straight and fifth in six games for Brad Brownell’s squad, which is sitting at the .500 mark after its recent slump. Devin Booker scored 16 points to mark the 11th time in 14 ACC games he finished in double digits.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Group of embraced people.
Motivational Moment
 11 hours ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 12 hours ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 12 hours ago
07.18.19
For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black…
 12 hours ago
07.18.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major…
 13 hours ago
07.18.19
Census Logos
You Can Make $15-$22/Hour Doing Temp Work For…
 13 hours ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
UN-ASSEMBLY
Do You Support Trump More Or Less After…
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
Senior Wellness Check Program Cancelled In Wake County
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated ‘When They…
 15 hours ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 15 hours ago
07.18.19
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home
Mother Says Death of Baby in Extreme Heat…
 16 hours ago
07.18.19
Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac In…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
2019 Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix - Race Day
Naomi Campbell’s Pre-Flight Sanitation Routine Will Change The…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close