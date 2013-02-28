CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Did Law And Order: SVU Go Too Far

0 reads
Leave a comment

The tumultuous relationship between Rihanna and Chris Brown’s played out on an episoide on Law & Order: SVU last night. The NBC series featured an episode with guest appearances from Raul Esparza who works to defend a “promising singer” Micah who is brutally attacked by her boyfriend Caleb, a popular hip hop star.

Your may recall Brown assaulted Rihanna in 2009 before the Grammy Awards. The two have since reconciled and have remained linked romantically off and on since then. The real-life couple was also referenced in the show by with Detective Munch saying, “They should go on a double date with Chris Brown and Rihanna.”

However, in the fictional story,Caleb goes back to court but Misha doesn’t tell the truth and the case gets thrown out. The police very upset and suggest that the next thing that will happen is that Caleb will kill her — and they’re right! Caleb and Misha go to Bermuda on a private yacht, and when she angers him after another text. Caleb finally went too far and kills Micha.

Did Law & Order:SVU go too far in re-telling the Rhianna and Chris Brown story?

assualt , domestic violence , Law and Order:SVU

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Group of embraced people.
Motivational Moment
 11 hours ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 12 hours ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 12 hours ago
07.18.19
For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black…
 12 hours ago
07.18.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major…
 13 hours ago
07.18.19
Census Logos
You Can Make $15-$22/Hour Doing Temp Work For…
 13 hours ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
UN-ASSEMBLY
Do You Support Trump More Or Less After…
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
Senior Wellness Check Program Cancelled In Wake County
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated ‘When They…
 15 hours ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 15 hours ago
07.18.19
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home
Mother Says Death of Baby in Extreme Heat…
 16 hours ago
07.18.19
Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac In…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
2019 Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix - Race Day
Naomi Campbell’s Pre-Flight Sanitation Routine Will Change The…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close