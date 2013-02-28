Did Law And Order: SVU Go Too Far

The tumultuous relationship between Rihanna and Chris Brown’s played out on an episoide on Law & Order: SVU last night. The NBC series featured an episode with guest appearances from Raul Esparza who works to defend a “promising singer” Micah who is brutally attacked by her boyfriend Caleb, a popular hip hop star.

Your may recall Brown assaulted Rihanna in 2009 before the Grammy Awards. The two have since reconciled and have remained linked romantically off and on since then. The real-life couple was also referenced in the show by with Detective Munch saying, “They should go on a double date with Chris Brown and Rihanna.”

However, in the fictional story,Caleb goes back to court but Misha doesn’t tell the truth and the case gets thrown out. The police very upset and suggest that the next thing that will happen is that Caleb will kill her — and they’re right! Caleb and Misha go to Bermuda on a private yacht, and when she angers him after another text. Caleb finally went too far and kills Micha.

Did Law & Order:SVU go too far in re-telling the Rhianna and Chris Brown story?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: