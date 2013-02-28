CLOSE
Vote For Durham As The South’s Tastiest Town

North Carolina’s Triangle has long been fertile ground for enjoying the region’s rich bounty. So what makes Durham, in particular, shine? A compelling mix of pioneers (like Shane Ingram at Four Square, who’s fostered local talent), alongside a new generation of boot-strap cooks. From Scratch Bakery to Watts Grocery, where much of the menu  is raised, caught, smoked, pickled or cured within a two-hour radius, Durham is brimming with spots that passionately support  local businesses. Counter Culture Coffee (a green and sustainably minded roaster that’s schools baristas across the country), keeps the scene buzzing.

