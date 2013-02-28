CLOSE
Former Temptation Dies

Former Temptations singer Richard Street has died at aged 70. He died on Wednesday at St. Rose Dominican Hospital in Las Vegas after suffering a clot in a lung.

Street was the second ex-member of the versatile Motown band to die this month after Otis “Damon” Harris passed away last week.

Street sang as a young man with Temptations members Otis Williams and Melvin Franklin. He later joined the band in the early 1970s and continued for more than 20 years before pursuing a solo career.

During his tenure with the Temptations, they released a string of hits including the 1972 chart-topping classic “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” and “Masterpiece” released the following year.

Street is survived by his wife and four children.

