Former Temptation Dies

Former Temptations singer Richard Street has died at aged 70. He died on Wednesday at St. Rose Dominican Hospital in Las Vegas after suffering a clot in a lung.
Street was the second ex-member of the versatile Motown band to die this month after Otis “Damon” Harris passed away last week.
Street sang as a young man with Temptations members Otis Williams and Melvin Franklin. He later joined the band in the early 1970s and continued for more than 20 years before pursuing a solo career.
During his tenure with the Temptations, they released a string of hits including the 1972 chart-topping classic “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” and “Masterpiece” released the following year.
Street is survived by his wife and four children.