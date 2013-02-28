CLOSE
Local
Home

Lupus Tour Bus Is In Raleigh Today

0 reads
Leave a comment

Wake County will host the Lupus Foundation of America’s (LFA) interactive tour bus today from 2 to 5 p.m. The bus will be in the Sunnybrook Health Building parking lot, 10 Sunnybrook Rd., Raleigh. Members of the community are invited to visit the bus, view the exhibits and learn about lupus.

More than 90 percent of people with lupus are women between the ages of 15 and 44. In the United States, lupus is more common and severe in African-Americans, Latinos, Asian-Americans and Native Americans.

The LFA tour bus travels the country to create awareness for lupus, a chronic, autoimmune inflammatory disease that can affect various parts of the body, especially the skin, joints, blood and kidneys.

For more information about the Lupus Foundation of America, visit http://www.lupus.org.

lupus , raleigh , tour bus

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Group of embraced people.
Motivational Moment
 11 hours ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 12 hours ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 12 hours ago
07.18.19
For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black…
 12 hours ago
07.18.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major…
 13 hours ago
07.18.19
Census Logos
You Can Make $15-$22/Hour Doing Temp Work For…
 13 hours ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
UN-ASSEMBLY
Do You Support Trump More Or Less After…
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
Senior Wellness Check Program Cancelled In Wake County
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated ‘When They…
 15 hours ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 15 hours ago
07.18.19
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home
Mother Says Death of Baby in Extreme Heat…
 16 hours ago
07.18.19
Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac In…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
2019 Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix - Race Day
Naomi Campbell’s Pre-Flight Sanitation Routine Will Change The…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close