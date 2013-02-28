Lupus Tour Bus Is In Raleigh Today

Wake County will host the Lupus Foundation of America’s (LFA) interactive tour bus today from 2 to 5 p.m. The bus will be in the Sunnybrook Health Building parking lot, 10 Sunnybrook Rd., Raleigh. Members of the community are invited to visit the bus, view the exhibits and learn about lupus.

More than 90 percent of people with lupus are women between the ages of 15 and 44. In the United States, lupus is more common and severe in African-Americans, Latinos, Asian-Americans and Native Americans.

The LFA tour bus travels the country to create awareness for lupus, a chronic, autoimmune inflammatory disease that can affect various parts of the body, especially the skin, joints, blood and kidneys.

For more information about the Lupus Foundation of America, visit http://www.lupus.org.

