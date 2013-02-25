50 Cent’s ‘P.I.M.P’ Game Dodged By Erin Andrews On National TV

When rapper 50 Cent wanted to give ESPN reporter Erin Andrews a big wet one from his “Candy Shop” during the Daytona 500 this weekend, the seasoned sideline reporter dodged his advances like a Heisman running back.

Andrews was covering the Daytona 500 on Saturday, NASCAR’s biggest racing event, when the rapper surprised her as she was looking for Danica Patrick.

Like Andrews, most viewers were also surprised to see 50 Cent at the notoriously White male-dominated event. It was like she saw Casper the Negro Ghost or something.

However, she smoothly rolled with the flow, extending her arm out to the rapper. Fiddy, on the other hand, extended his face, puckering up to give the reporter a big fat one. But she dipped and turned her neck fast enough to avoid lip contact. 50 Cent did connect with her left check, with Andrews responding, “Good to see you. What are you doing here?”

“I’m enjoying myself. “I’m enjoying all the festivities,” 50 Cent replied.

Andrews repeated the fact that she was looking for Danica Patrick, dismissively moving on with her reporting work. But Fiddy was persistent, following Andrews as she searched for NASCAR’s most popular female racer through the congested crowd of event workers, spectators and media people. Television footage captured the rapper following the reporter until the shot faded away.

The exchange–though it lasted less than ten seconds–was hilarious on several fronts: 1) 50 Cent came across as if he were catching up with some BET Veejay at the The Source Awards. 2) The memes that are to come of this are going to be so funny–and foul–that I don’t know where to begin. 3) For a man whose discography includes the popular single, “P.I.M.P.,” his rejected attempt to plant a kiss on one of America’s most recognized television journalists is a big prime-time FAIL!

So far, 50 Cent has not said anything about the exchanged. Perhaps that’s a good thing.

Watch video of 50 Cent’s failed kiss below:

50 Cent’s ‘P.I.M.P’ Game Dodged By Erin Andrews On National TV was originally published on newsone.com

