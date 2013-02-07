CLOSE
Our Moments
Home

#OurMoments: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker On Obama’s 2008 Presidential Win

0 reads
Leave a comment

President Barack Obama is joined by First Lady, Michelle Obama and his lovely daughters, Sasha and Malia as he proudly salutes the crowd in Chicago after his victory speech at his election party in November 2008.

Boris Kodjoe: “The election of Barack Obama in 2008 is the most significant experience in Black History in the last 10 years.”

Nicole Ari Parker: “He set the foundation for having a Black man in office.”

President Barack Obama is clearly one of Black History’s biggest crowning moments in the last ten years. His initial election as the 44th President of the United States changed the game. It created a level of possibility for kids of color to dream bigger than being the next big rapper, reality show star or the like. To be completely honest, President Obama’s cathartic election redefined Black America and gave us hope for something that wasn’t likely two years prior. He welcomed change, progress and hope.

Follow HelloBeautiful On Twitter!

More Black History:

#OurMoments: Tatyana Ali On Michelle Obama Becoming The First Lady [VIDEO]

#OurMoments: Halle Berry Is The First Black Woman To Win An Oscar For Best Leading Actress In 2002

Check Out This Amazing Gallery!

#OurMoments: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker On Obama’s 2008 Presidential Win was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

boris kodjoe , nicole ari parker , Our Moments , President Obama

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Group of embraced people.
Motivational Moment
 17 hours ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 17 hours ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 17 hours ago
07.18.19
For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black…
 18 hours ago
07.18.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major…
 19 hours ago
07.18.19
Census Logos
You Can Make $15-$22/Hour Doing Temp Work For…
 19 hours ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 19 hours ago
07.18.19
UN-ASSEMBLY
Do You Support Trump More Or Less After…
 19 hours ago
07.18.19
Senior Wellness Check Program Cancelled In Wake County
 19 hours ago
07.18.19
Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated ‘When They…
 20 hours ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 20 hours ago
07.18.19
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home
Mother Says Death of Baby in Extreme Heat…
 21 hours ago
07.18.19
Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac In…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
2019 Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix - Race Day
Naomi Campbell’s Pre-Flight Sanitation Routine Will Change The…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close