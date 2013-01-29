CLOSE
Cissy Houston: Could She Have Done More?

Cissy Houston is wondering if she could have done more to help her daughter Whitney Houston fight her demons. Cissy sat down in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey on Monday, giving Whitney fans a deeper look into her own feelings with her new book, “Remembering Whitney.”

The memoir looks at her daughter’s severe drug problems and the downward spiral that led to her death by drowning in a hotel bathtub with traces of cocaine still in her system.

The book also looks at the relationship between Whitney and Bobby Brown, and Cissy also writes for the first time about her daughter’s relationship with former assistant Robyn Crawford.

Cissy is still tormented by her daughter’s sudden death. She’s angry Whitney died alone and in those conditions.

 

