Mass. Newlywed Couple Spend 1st Night in Jail

Via: ABCNEWS.COM

A newlywed Massachusetts couple spent their wedding night in separate jail cells after police said the bride tried to run over an old flame of the groom.

Police say 22-year-old Hyannis resident Marissa Ann Putignano-Keene tried Monday to run over the other woman and the woman’s son in a parking lot. The intended victim later told police that she had previously been in an intimate relationship with the groom.

Police say the couple got married at Barnstable Town Hall and split a bottle of Champagne afterward.

The bride was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Her husband, 37-year-old Timothy Keene, was riding in the car with her and was charged with disorderly conduct.

Both were released Tuesday. It was unclear if either had hired an attorney.

