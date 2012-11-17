CLOSE
Take A Loved One to The Doctor

On Thursday, the Durham Diabetes Coalition reached out to the community with “Take a Loved One To The Doctor” at the Durham Public Health Department. Experts were on hand to address the rising number of diabetes cases in Durham. Participants received free blood glucose checks along with a free gluco-meter to monitor blood sugar levels, free blood pressure checks and free food samples and mini education seminars from healthy recipes to diabetes self-management were held.

TALOTTD pictures

blood glucose , blood pressure , Durham Diabestes Coalition , healthy recipes for diabetics

