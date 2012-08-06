CLOSE
Venus and Serena Make History

Venus and Serena Williams win a historic third women’s doubles Olympic tennis gold medal on Sunday. The overpowering American pair won the doubles title with Serena adding to the singles gold she won on Centre Court at Wimbledon a day earlier.

The sisters beat Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-4 under the roof on a rainy afternoon at the All England Club. Venus with her red, white and blue braids pulled back into a bun – closed the match on the very grass she has long loved with a backhand volley winner after the Czechs saved a pair of match points.

The sisters insist they’re not done yet, look for more gold in Rio in 2016.

