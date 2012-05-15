Wendy Raquel Robinson Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary of ‘Giving Back’ to the Community

This year commemorates Wendy Raquel Robinson’s Amazing Grace Conservatory 15th Year Anniversary, working with youth ages 5-18 to create a stronger and more vibrant community for youth where they can freely express themselves through acting, dance and voice. The mission of Amazing Grace Conservatory is to train and develop emerging artists and at-risk youth in the performing arts by offering a well-rounded and culturally enriching, educational program in an environment that is nurturing for their personal, artistic and professional growth.

“This is a very special year for us, says Wendy Raquel Robinson, Co-Founder of Amazing Grace Conservatory. “We are celebrating fifteen years of enhancing our community as well as the youth in Los Angeles, by providing a home away from home! I am so excited about the overwhelming support from the community and friends in the entertainment industry throughout the years it truly has taken a village. From the beginning, our mission has been to create a memorable theatrical experience that our children, friends and family will cherish for a lifetime.”

Source

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: