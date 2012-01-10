CLOSE
Durham Double Homicide

Durham police is investigating its third homicide since the start of the new year. This news has the community raising their voice to put an end to violent crime.

“That’s my blood, that’s my baby, that was my child,” said Angel Harris.

A family is mourning after a drive-by shooting in Durham Sunday night left two people dead on Dawkins Street.

“I was upstairs and next thing you know by the time I came down here a whole bunch of shooting came through the door,” said John Lewis, a friend to the victims.

Police were called to the scene just after 9 p.m., but by the time they arrived on scene, it was too late. Timothy McGhee was found dead inside, and Paul Noel Jr. died after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Durham police say this incident marks the second and third homicide since the start of the new year. It’s a statistic that has the community raising their voice to put an end to the violence.

“The crime needs to stop. You all need to come together. There’s a crisis out here right now,” Harris said.

However, as loved ones are left cleaning a scene they hope to forget, a neighborhood remains in shock and a family is left looking for answers.

“I know there’s someone out here that knows some information, so if you do please let them know. Please let the Crime Stoppers know,” said Harris.

Durham police have not named any suspects in the case. They’re asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.

