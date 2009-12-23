Michael Jordan Sues Over Grocery Ads

From SunTimes.com:

Bringing a tough offense to protect his brand, Michael Jordan is suing Chicago’s two big grocery chains — Jewel and Dominick’s — for allegedly using his name and his number 23 to sell steaks and other goods without his permission.

The multimillion-dollar lawsuits, filed Monday in Cook County Circuit Court, stem from Jewel and Dominick’s congratulatory ads appearing in this year’s commemorative edition of Sports Illustrated magazine, honoring Jordan’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Dominick’s ad looks something like a billboard with Jordan’s name, his number and a basketball crashing through it all with the phrase, “You are a cut above.” It also includes a photo of a steak and a coupon for $2 off a Rancher’s Reserve steak. Problem is, according to the suit, Jordan already has his name on a couple of steakhouses and sells prime steaks online.

