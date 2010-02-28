Gary Coleman Suffers Seizure On TV Set

(From TMZ)

Gary Coleman suffered an apparent seizure this morning while on the set of “The Insider” and was rushed to the hospital … according to sources on set.

Paramedics tell TMZ a male was transported from the studio at around 10:14 AM. Coleman was hospitalized on January 6 after suffering what he called “a little seizure activity.”

Coleman walked off the show last week, after the panel repeatedly asked him if he beat his wife.

Gary Coleman blows up at TV host when asked about assault

GALLERY: Gary Coleman wheels out of jail