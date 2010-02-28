CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Gary Coleman Suffers Seizure On TV Set

0 reads
Leave a comment

(From TMZ)

Gary Coleman suffered an apparent seizure this morning while on the set of “The Insider” and was rushed to the hospital … according to sources on set.

Paramedics tell TMZ a male was transported from the studio at around 10:14 AM. Coleman was hospitalized on January 6 after suffering what he called “a little seizure activity.”

Coleman walked off the show last week, after the panel repeatedly asked him if he beat his wife.

Gary Coleman blows up at TV host when asked about assault

GALLERY: Gary Coleman wheels out of jail

Gary Coleman , Seizure , tmz

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 10 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close