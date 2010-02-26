Illinois Youth Prisons See More Suicide Attempts

From ChicagoPublicRadio.org:

Last September, a young man incarcerated at one of Illinois’ youth prisons killed himself.

Suicides at the eight facilities run by the state’s Department of Juvenile Justice are rare.

But suicide attempts are not.

In budget year 2009, the number of suicide attempts was at its highest level since 2005, before the department split off from adult prisons.

As part of our series, Inside and Out, WBEZ’s Adriene Hill reports.

