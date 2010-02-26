NAACP Critical of Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools

VIA: WRAL.COM

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chapter of the NAACP wants the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools to put more resources toward narrowing the student achievement gap in the district rather than putting more money into its honors program.

The school board recently voted 4-3 to add six more honors classes to the curriculum, upsetting the civil rights group, which claims the school system is focusing mostly on high-performing students, which will widen the gap.

Last year, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, 95 percent of white students passed end-of-grade and end-of-course testing. Among black students, 48 percent passed end-of-grade tests and 53 percent passed end-of-course tests.

Protestors rallied outside the district office Thursday, saying the gap is too great for resources to continue to go to top performers.

