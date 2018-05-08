Local
Home > Local

Origins Of Mother’s Day

Foxy NC staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Three generations of black women posing on beach

Source: kali9 / Getty

per the Chicago Tribune:

The majority of countries that celebrate Mother’s Day do so on the second Sunday of May. On this day, it is common for Mothers to be lavished with presents and special attention from their families, friends and loved ones. There is a custom of wearing a carnation on Mother’s Day. A colored carnation means that the person’s Mother is living. A white carnation indicates that a person’s mom is dead.

President Woodrow Wilson signed a joint resolution in Congress on May 9, 1914, recommending that the federal government observe Mother’s day. The next year, the president was authorized to proclaim an annual holiday.

Typically, a family in the United States will devote Mother’s Day to activities in honor of Mom, whether playing games, going out to dinner, taking the weekend off. Flowers are popular, and it is also common to give Mother’s day cards and chocolate candies on her special day.

candy , cards , flowers , Mother's Day , presents

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Origins Of Mother’s Day

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kelly’s Kallin’: R. Kelly Don’t See Nothing Wrong…
 2 hours ago
05.08.18
Watch: Jhene Aiko & Daughter Namiko Perform ‘Sing…
 3 hours ago
05.08.18
From Dressy To Messy: Biggest OMG & WTF…
 3 hours ago
05.08.18
Rap Game Rule #1: Pick An Original Name…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
WATCH! The Full Trailer To 13 Reasons Why…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
Here’s How Star Wars Would Sound If Cardi…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
You Won’t Catch Trey Songz Slipping Anymore
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
Kermit The Frog Reveals Miss Piggy Cheated On…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
These Stars Came Through Drippin’ For The 2018…
 5 hours ago
05.08.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Scrappy And The Bam Have A…
 15 hours ago
05.08.18
Facebook Is Launching A New Dating Feature Making…
 16 hours ago
05.08.18
Piss-Poor Attitude: Colorado Woman Arrested For Blowing Up…
 17 hours ago
05.08.18
America’s New Superhero Is Small, Black And Maybe…
 19 hours ago
05.08.18
OMG: Watching Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’…
 21 hours ago
05.08.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now