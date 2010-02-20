CLOSE
NY Gov. Paterson Launches Election Bid

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – David Paterson has launched a campaign for a full four-year term as New York’s governor.

Paterson kicked off his campaign Saturday morning at Hofstra University, where he attended law school.

He began by boldly predicting victory, to the cheers of supporters.

Paterson has stops later in the day at Rochester and on Sunday inwestern New York, becoming the first Democrat in the race, but probably not the last.

Political pundits are predicting Attorney General Andrew Cuomo, the son of former Gov. Mario Cuomo, will challenge Paterson in a Democratic primary. Cuomo has remained mum about his future, but has raised more than $16 million compared to Paterson’s $3 million.

