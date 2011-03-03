Mary Mary To Perform On NAACP Image Awards Show This Week

Mary Mary will perform on the NAACP Image Awards which airs on Friday March 4,2010. The show celebrates the accomplishments of people of color working in the fields of literature, music, television and film.

The ceremony also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. Talk show host, actress and author Holly Robinson Peete and actor and comedian Wayne Brady will host the show.

This year’s Gospel category is filled with the brightest and best of the best. The nominees this year are as follows:

Outstanding Gospel Album Traditional or Contemporary

Gospel According to Jazz, Chapter III- Kirk Whalum (Rendezvous Music/Mack Avenue Records)

(Rendezvous Music/Mack Avenue Records) Here I Am- Marvin Sapp (Verity Gospel Music Group)

(Verity Gospel Music Group) Just Love Deluxe-Brian Courtney Wilson (Music World Gospel)

(Music World Gospel) Master Plan-Tamela Mann (TillyMann )

(TillyMann ) You Are Not Alone-Mavis Staples (ANTI Records)

Last year’s winners were brother and sister team BeBe and CecCe Winans.

NAACP Chairman Roslyn M. Brock will present Surgeon General Regina M. Benjamin with the 2011 Chairman’s Award. This award recognizes special achievement and distinguished service in the public sphere. Past honorees include Tyler Perry, Former Vice President Al Gore and Dr. Wangari Muta Maathai, Aretha Franklin, Bono, President Barack Obama, The Dave Matthews Band, Danny Glover, Aaron McGruder and Janet Jackson.The award show also includes mother and daughter nominations for Jada Smith and her daughter Willow.

