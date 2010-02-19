CLOSE
National
Home

Officials Use School District Issued Laptops To Spy On Students

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: BoingBoing.Com

According to the filings in Blake J Robbins v Lower Merion School District (PA) et al, the laptops issued to high-school students in the well-heeled Philly suburb have webcams that can be covertly activated by the schools’ administrators, who have used this facility to spy on students and even their families. The issue came to light when the Robbins’s child was disciplined for “improper behavior in his home” and the Vice Principal used a photo taken by the webcam as evidence. The suit is a class action, brought on behalf of all students issued with these machines.

If true, these allegations are about as creepy as they come. I don’t know about you, but I often have the laptop in the room while I’m getting dressed, having private discussions with my family, and so on. The idea that a school district would not only spy on its students’ clickstreams and emails (bad enough), but also use these machines as AV bugs is purely horrifying.

For more of this story CLICK HERE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 10 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close