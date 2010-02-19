Smelly passenger kicked off flight

WWW.CNN.COM

Air travelers already have to deal with unruly passengers, excessively talkative ones and many other types who make flying miserable.

But a new low may just have been reached for weary road warriors: The overwhelmingly smelly passenger.

A man on Jazz Air, a regional airline in Canada that also serves U.S. cities, was reportedly kicked off a plane earlier this month because of his strong body odor.

“People were just mumbling and staring at him,” said a woman who sat near the man, according to The Guardian, a newspaper in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, where the flight originated on February 6. It was a very uncomfortable situation, she added.

Another passenger described the smell as “brutal.”

Jazz Air spokeswoman Manon Stuart confirmed that a passenger was “deplaned” from the flight, but she could not provide specific information about the person involved or the reason why he was asked to leave because of privacy issues.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: