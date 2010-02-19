Smelly passenger kicked off flight

Air travelers already have to deal with unruly passengers, excessively talkative ones and many other types who make flying miserable.
But a new low may just have been reached for weary road warriors: The overwhelmingly smelly passenger.
A man on Jazz Air, a regional airline in Canada that also serves U.S. cities, was reportedly kicked off a plane earlier this month because of his strong body odor.
“People were just mumbling and staring at him,” said a woman who sat near the man, according to The Guardian, a newspaper in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, where the flight originated on February 6. It was a very uncomfortable situation, she added.
Another passenger described the smell as “brutal.”
Jazz Air spokeswoman Manon Stuart confirmed that a passenger was “deplaned” from the flight, but she could not provide specific information about the person involved or the reason why he was asked to leave because of privacy issues.