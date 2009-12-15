CLOSE
Local
Home

Some swine flu vaccine recalled in N.C.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: www.WRAL.com

Hundreds of thousands of swine flu shots for children have been recalled because tests indicate the vaccine doses lost some strength, government health officials said Tuesday.

The recall is for about 800,000 pre-filled syringes intended for young children, ages 6 months to nearly 3 years. The shots, made by Sanofi Pasteur, were distributed across the country last month and most have already been used, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Doctors were notified of the voluntary recall on Tuesday. Dr. Anne Schuchat, a CDC flu expert, stressed that parents don’t need to do anything or to worry. The vaccine is still safe, she said.

Almost 18,000 doses of the recalled vaccine were distributed in North Carolina, said Amy Caruso, spokeswoman for the Immunization Branch of the state Department of Health and Human Services. Officials were contacting 132 health care providers statewide who received the vaccine from the batches being recalled, she said.

Read the rest of this article

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 2 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 2 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 2 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 3 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close