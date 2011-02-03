Christina Applegate Gives Birth To Daughter

Christina Applegate, 39, has delivered a baby girl just two years after beating breast cancer following a double mastectomy.



The Going the Distance actress and her fiance, rocker Martyn LeNoble, welcomed Sadie Grace LeNoble on Thurs. Jan. 27 in L.A.. “Mother and daughter are doing great,” a rep says. Proud papa LeNoble posted the news on his Facebook page late Monday noting that Sadie Grace weighed in at 7 lbs., 8 oz.

A first-time mom, Applegate, 39, confirmed her pregnancy in September.

Read more at USmagazine.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: