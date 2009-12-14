CLOSE
Local
Home

New Orleans Cops Shot 10 Civilians During Katrina, Killed 4

0 reads
Leave a comment

During the turbulent days after Hurricane Katrina made landfall, New Orleans police shot 10 civilians, at least four of whom died, according to interviews and internal police documents.

Some incidents involving police were widely publicized and have prompted a U.S. Justice Department inquiry into the conduct of the New Orleans Police Department that has brought dozens of officers before federal grand juries to testify.

But a fresh examination of the post-storm period — a joint effort by ProPublica, The New Orleans Times-Picayune, and PBS “Frontline” — raises additional questions about the actions of police who shot civilians. It also reveals deep flaws in the department’s efforts to investigate its officers’ use of deadly force in the chaos after the storm.

FULL STORY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 2 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 2 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 2 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 3 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close