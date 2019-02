Nicki Minaj touched down in London, England this week to promote her new album Pink Friday.

Check out photos of the rapper at Heathrow Airport surrounded by the paparazzi and adoring fans.

Nicki Minaj is nominated for a NAACP Image Award alongside Rihanna, Beyonce and Willow Smith.

Nice red Louis Vuitton, Nicki.

