Cheney: “Obama Will Be A One-Term President”

Washington — Former vice president Dick Cheney, back in the public eye after a major heart operation, predicts that President Obama will be a one-term president because of health care and other big government programs.

In an interview airing this morning on NBC’s Today show, Cheney cited Obama’s “overall approach to expanding the size of government, expanding the deficit, and giving more and more authority and power to the government over the private sector.”

As for health care, Cheney said Obama has “enacted a program that a great many people are very worried about. And that there’s a lot of support out there for the effort to repeal that health care package.”

