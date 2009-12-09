Durham Offers Prescription Drug Discount Card

City of Durham residents interested in saving money on prescription drugs not covered by their own insurance will now have an opportunity to use a new, free prescription drug discount card offered through the National League of Cities (NLC).

The NLC, through collaboration with the City of Durham, is offering this new discount card to all city residents at no cost, with no enrollment or membership fees and no requirement to register in order to receive the free card. The NLC prescription discount card is designed to help residents save money on prescriptions that are not covered by insurance and is being offered through municipalities that are members of the NLC.

The program includes an average savings of 20 percent and coverage is available for all family members with no age or income requirement and no limit on how many times the card can be used. According to the NLC, nine out of 10 pharmacies nationwide participate in the program, including the major chains and many independent pharmacies.

The prescription discount cards can be printed online and are also available for pick up in the City of Durham’s Department of Human Resources, located on the first floor of City Hall at 101 City Hall Plaza. In addition to cards being available for pick up at City Hall, cards are also now being distributed to other sites, such as libraries, pharmacies, churches, and senior centers. If organizations or community groups want discount cards for their members, they should contact Katrena Neal, a consultant with the City’s Department Human Resources, via e-mail at Katrena.Neal@durhamnc.gov.

The NLC prescription discount card is administered by CVS Caremark, one of the largest providers of prescriptions and related health care services in the nation. To discover the savings and learn more about the program, visit www.caremark.com/nlc to access the program online and print a card, check drugs prices, and locate participating pharmacies. Residents may also call toll free 1-800-620-1749 with any questions about this new program or visit the City’s Web site at www.durhamnc.gov/departments/hr/nlc_prescription_card.cfm.

