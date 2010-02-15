Victims Of UAH Shooting Had NC Ties

Via: WRAL.com

Two of the professors shot and killed Friday in a staff meeting on the University of Alabama’s Huntsville campus are graduates of North Carolina State University.

52 year old Associate biology professor Dr. Adriel Johnson was among those killed. He received a PhD from N.C. State in Animal Sciences in 1989. Dr. Maria Ragland Davis, who received her PhD from N.C. State in 1992 and earned her master’s degree there in 1985, was also among the professors killed. The third professor who died was Dr. Gopi K. Podila, the chairman of the Department of Biological Sciences.

UAH Biology professor Amy Bishop has been charged with one count of capital murder after authorities say she fatally shot three fellow biology professors and injured three other school employees.

