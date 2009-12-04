CLOSE
Beyonce ‘Will’ Take Time Off, Before 2010 Album

The ‘Sasha Fierce’ reign is coming to a close according to ten-time Grammy nominated diva Beyonce.

According to the “Video Phone” singer, a break has been penciled into her calendar that includes traveling, art classes and walking the streets — alone.

“I usually know what I’m going to do within a year. I have the next year planned out. But for the first time ever, after a couple of dates in February and a couple of award shows, I promised myself that it’s time to smell the roses,” Beyonce told the Daily Star. “I’m going to take – hopefully – a couple of months off. I’m not going to plan anything.”

While Beyonce is all about taking some time off, she won’t be going too far. According to Daily Star, the diva plans to spend much of that time on the streets of New York.

“I’ll perhaps take some art classes, I’ll visit some museums and I’ll check out some shows on Broadway,” says Beyonce. “I’d like to travel somewhere – maybe back to Egypt – without anyone, without any security, and focus on things I’ve always wanted to do myself.”

As previously reported on Singersroom, Beyonce told fans she would see them in 2010 with a new album last month.

